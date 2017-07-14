Cilic vs Querrey Live Stream: How to watch online for free

Čilić vs Querrey Live Stream: Watch online for free

Wimbledon 2017 is set to culminate this weekend, but first there's the small matter of the Men's Singles semi-final matches. Here's how to follow all the action live online as Croatia's Marin Čilić takes on American Sam Querrey.

There's been some stunning tennis on show at Wimbledon this year, and things look set to get even more exciting as we reach the business end of the tournament.

Next up is a showdown between 7th seed Marin Čilić (pictured above warming up for the 2012 Championships at Queens) of Croatia and unfancied 24th seed Sam Querrey of the United States.

(Useless Fact of the Day: in between serving aces, Querrey managed to find time to carve out a brief side career as a reality TV star, appearing on US show Millionaire Matchmaker.)

Ready for us to serve up some tennis streaming advice? Here's what you need to know about the big match today.

Related: Wimbledon live streaming guide

Čilić vs Querrey: Time and how to live stream for free

Čilić's match against 6’6″ Sam Querrey will take place on Wimbledon's iconic Centre Court, with the first serve scheduled for 1pm BST (8am ET).

Once again, the BBC holds the rights to Wimbledon here in the UK, with TV coverage set to kick-off on BBC 1 at 12.15pm BST.

That means that it's completely free and legal (for UK TV license holders, at least) to live stream the match online.

To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, all you need to do is make for the BBC iPlayer website, or download the iPlayer app on your mobile device.

Here are some useful links to help you on your way:

Options for our global readers including ESPN's website over in the States, where you can watch the match online provided you have the right cable TV subscription, and Fox Sports in Australia. Indian streaming platform Hotstar, which may also work in other regions, is also worth a shout.

That's all there is to it – bust out the Pimm's, it's Friday and the Wimbledon Men's semi-finals are about to get under way!

Share your predictions for Čilić vs Querrey in the comments below.