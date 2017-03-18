China set to get the best version of the Galaxy S8?

The Galaxy S7 was one of, if not the best phone we'd ever had the pleasure of using, and we're expecting the upcoming S8 to be just as impressive.

Samsung is known for producing high-performing flagship phones, and with talk of the company being the first to make use of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 on the S8, there's no doubt the handset will be very speedy in terms of performance.

But it seems Chinese consumers will be getting a slightly improved version of the S8 compared to the rest of the world when they go out to pick up one of Samsung's new phones.

That's according to IHS research director in China, Kevin Wang (via), who has claimed on Weibo that the Chinese version of the S8 will come with 6GB of RAM, while international versions will come with 4GB.

That's only a slight upgrade, of course, and at this point it's all speculation as far as TrustedReviews is concerned, but there's some logic behind a possible bump in RAM.

The Chinese market has more phones with 6GB of RAM than international markets, with such handsets as the Xiaomi Mi Mix sporting larger RAM offerings.

Samsung is expected to follow a similar trend to last year when it comes to processors for the upcoming flagship, with different chips powering different versions of the S8 in specific territories.

In North America, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip is thought to be powering the phone, while international versions are expected to come with Samsung's own Exynos 9 chip.

The company will unveil the Galaxy S8 at a big event on March 29, where a larger 'S8+' is also expected to be launched.

Both handsets are thought to have curved-edge screens, with no home button, and a new AI assistant which is likely to be called Bixby. Stay tuned for more as the event approaches.

Let us know what you think of the analyst's claims in the comments.