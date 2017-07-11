4K TV Deals: The best cheap Ultra HD TVs on Amazon Prime Day

Cheap 4K TV Deals: Our guide reveals today's best cheap 4K HDR TV deals with Amazon Prime Day in full swing.

Unless you've been living under a CRT set recently, you're probably aware that today (July 11) is Amazon Prime Day, which means if you're after a new 4K TV, it's one of the best times of the year to hit up the online megamart.

There's loads of swanky UHD sets currently on offer – and a fair few Full HD and even 720p ones, if that's what you're after! – but our pick of the bunch has to be the new LG and Sony Ultra HD TVs currently on offer.

Why?

Well, LG's UJ630V series is an all-new line for 2017, meaning you're getting the respected South Korean manufacturer's latest and greatest TV tech on the cheap.

Not only that, but the price cuts are pretty hefty – and there's a couple of sizes to choose from, too.

The 55-inch and 49-inch are both on sale, with discounts of up £190 on their previous lowest Amazon price up for grabs until 23:59 BST.

In fact, we've price checked these LG TV deals and neither has ever been cheaper.

Hardcore TV pedants would probably be able to find fault with a 4K HDR TV at this price point – it's LG's OLEDs that are most coveted, but they'll cost you thousands – but for most people after an affordable upgrade, these are fine deals indeed. Read our guide to LG's new 2017 TVs to find out more, or...

Grab the one that best suits your home and needs via the quick links below!

If your TV maker of choice is Sony, you're spoilt for choice as well, as a trio of its latest Bravia sets are also enjoying heavy reductions.

The Japanese firm's KD-XE70 series is currently subject to savings of up to £500, and our investigations reveal that none have ever been price slashed on Amazon before.

With 65-inch, 55-inch, and 43-inch models available, there's something for everyone, and we've generally been impressed by Sony's 4K efforts this year.

You can read our guide to Sony's 2017 Bravia line-up to learn more, or follow the quick links below to bag a bargain.

That's all for now, but stay tuned, as we'll update this page as soon as we spot any more great 4K TV deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Spotted any tasty TV deals today? Let us know in the comments below.