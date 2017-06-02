Champions League Final Live Stream: What time is the 2017 Champions League Final on TV?

Champions League Final Live Stream: All you need to know to watch the 2017 Champions League Final on TV, online, and on mobile.

In a repeat of the 1998 final between Spain's Real Madrid and Italy's Juventus, the 2017 Champions League final will see the two teams go head-to-head once again.

If you want to make sure you catch the action we've got all the information you need. Here's what you need to know:

Champions League Final Live Stream: What time is the game on?

Kick-off at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff is at 7.45pm UK time. And if you're worried that the match will be on some inaccessible channel you're not signed up for, you'll be pleased to learn BT has come over all generous and is making the match free to watch. Read on for all you need to know to catch the action.

Champions League Final Live Stream: How to watch the match online and on TV

As mentioned, BT Sport has the rights to this one, but if you're not a subscriber, there's no need to worry. The company is making the match free to watch on its Showcase channel.

That's channel 115 for Freeview customers, channel 433 for Sky customers, and channels 110 and 548 for Virgin subscribers. You might need to retune your Freeview box if the channels aren't showing.

Those with a 4K-enabled device will be pleased to learn BT is also making the match available to watch in full Ultra HD resolution.

Coverage starts from 6pm UK time, and if you want to tune in online, you'll be able to tune in via BT.com, the BT Sport app, or the BT Sport Youtube channel – where you'll find streams available in HD and 4K.

If you want to watch through your browser, just head over to the official site and click on 'Watch' in the nav bar.

Looking to watch on mobile? There's an app which can be found using the following links:

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the match!

Let us know your prediction for the match in the comments.