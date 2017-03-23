Casio WSD-F20 Android Wear 2.0 watch is coming to the UK — for £450

Casio has confirmed it’ll be releasing its new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch in the UK next month.

The ruggedised Casio Smart Trek WSD-F20 will go on sale on April 21 for £450, the firm said at Baselworld 2017 on Thursday

This is good news for UK outdoors folk as the iconic electronics firm negated to launch its predecessor, the WSD-F10, in the UK when it arrived last year.

The newer WSD-F20, announced to much acclaim at CES 2017, adds low-power GPS and the ability to save offline maps, both of which are pretty vital when you’re out there in the wilderness and both lessen the reliance on the companion smartphone.

It also brings a new feature called Location Memory, which will both mark down a location, and give you a read-out of your current position with a single press of a button.

Casio has also added a feature called Moment Setter, offering pre-set locations for things like sunsets or altitude targets.

It also adds to the original design with button guards and a protective bezel to help shield it from the bumps and scrapes likely to be encountered by adventurers.

The WSD-F20 was the first Android Wear 2.0 watch to be confirmed and has since been followed by the likes of the LG Watch/LG Watch Sport and the Huawei Watch 2.

However, of all the releases thus far, the Casio device looks like it might actually fulfill the purposes required by its users base.

Can Android Wear 2.0 watches like Casio's save Google's wearable OS? Share your thoughts in the comments below.