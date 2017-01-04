Casio’s refreshed rugged smartwatch is the first with Android Wear 2.0

Casio’s first Android Wear smartwatch was arguably the highlight of a down year for Google’s wearable platform, and now the watchmaker is kicking off 2017 in similar fashion.

At a CES 2017 press conference Casio revealed the WSD-F20, running the new Android Wear 2.0 OS.

The successor to the WSD-F10 (which will also gain the update when Google eventually rolls it out), offers much the same design aside from new button guards and a protective bezel.

Designed for outdoor types, the WSD-F20 adds low-power GPS and the ability to save offline maps, both of which are pretty vital when you’re out there in the wilderness and both lessen the reliance on the companion smartphone.

The watch also brings a new feature called Location Memory, which will both mark down a location, and give you a read-out of your current position with a single press of a button.

Casio has also added a feature called Moment Setter, which will allows wearers to pre-set notifications. This could include a heads-up when the sun sets or to indicate how much higher folks have to climb.

In terms of sensors, there’s air and altitude pressure sensors, an accelerometer, gyrometer and a magnetic compass, while it’s water resistant to 50-meters. It’s also been granted a MIL-STD-801G rating against the elements.

Casio says the 1.32-inch LCD display will also benefit from a low-power mode that will limit functionality but will provide battery life for a month. Normal usage is pegged at over a day.

The new Casio WSD-F20 will go on sale on April 21. By then then there's likely to be plenty of Android Wear 2.0 devices on the block, but Casio has announced the first.

Pricing is yet to be revealed.

