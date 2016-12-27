Carrie Fisher, Star Wars’ iconic Princess Leia, dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her performances as Princess, then General Leia Oragna in the Star Wars saga, has died at the age of 60, her family has confirmed.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London on December 23, but was thought to be in a stable condition while recovering in hospital.

A family statement, given to People Magazine, said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

As well as her most famous turns in the original Star Wars Trilogy, Fisher reprised the role in 2014’s The Force Awakens and wrapped filming on the as-yet-untitled Star Wars: Episode VIII in July.

She was also known for roles in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally, Her Sisters and more recently, her cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back.

Her youthful CGI likeness also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released earlier this month, an appearance which now gains more poignancy.

Tributes have poured in for the actress, including this tweet from co-star Mark Hamill

The iconic actress, who endured battles with addiction and bi-polar disorder during her time in the public eye, had been in the UK to promote her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.

Watch The Refresh: The best tech gossip and reviews every week

Share your favourite Carrie Fisher moments in the comments section below.