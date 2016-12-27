Carrie Fisher, Star Wars’ iconic Princess Leia, dies aged 60

Carrie Fisher, the actress best known for her performances as Princess, then General Leia Oragna in the Star Wars saga, has died at the age of 60, her family has confirmed.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London on December 23, but was thought to be in a stable condition while recovering in hospital.

A family statement, given to People Magazine, said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

As well as her most famous turns in the original Star Wars Trilogy, Fisher reprised the role in 2015’s The Force Awakens and wrapped filming on the as-yet-untitled Star Wars: Episode VIII in July.

She was also known for roles in The Blues Brothers, The Burbs, When Harry Met Sally, Her Sisters and more recently, her cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back.

Her youthful CGI likeness also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released earlier this month, an appearance which now gains more poignancy.

Tributes have poured in for the actress, including this tweet from co-star Mark Hamill:

Star Wars creator George Lucas said: "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all. George Lucas."

Co-star Harrison Ford added the "one of a kind" star lived her life "bravely."

He said: "My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd and her many friends. We will all miss her."

Peter Mayhew the man behind the Chewbacca costume tweeted:

Anthony 'C3PO' Daniels also paid tribute on Twitter:

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Empire and Jedi, wrote:

The iconic actress, who endured battles with addiction and bi-polar disorder during her time in the public eye, had been in the UK to promote her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.

