Carrie Fisher confirmed for Star Wars Episode 9 appearance

She’s one of the most iconic characters in all of cinema, and Princess Leia looks set to be revived for yet another Star Wars appearance.

Despite Leia actress Carrie Fisher having sadly died in December 2016, her brother has now confirmed she will still appear in Star Wars Episode 9.

The ninth Star Wars movie isn’t expected to be released until 2019.

Speaking with the New York Daily News, Todd Fisher explained that he and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, have granted permission for recent footage of the star to be used in the final Star Wars film.

Although her brother has confirmed Carrie Fisher will appear in the final Star Wars movie, earlier this year Lucasfilm revealed the studio did not intent to digitally re-create the actress in a similar way they did Peter Cushing.

That means, existing footage of the star will need to be utilised in order to work her into the upcoming narrative.

Prior to her death, Fisher had completed filming of all of her scenes for Star Wars Episode 8. The film, titled The Last Jedi, will hit cinemas on December 15 of this year.

Discussing the family’s decision to have Carrie Fisher posthumously appear in the as yet untitled Episode 9, her brother Todd stated: “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is your don’t.”

He added: “She’s as much a part of it as anything and I think her presence now is even more powerful than it was, like Obi Wan - when the saber cuts him down he becomes more powerful.

“I feel like that’s what’s happened with Carrie. I think the legacy should continue.”

It is expected that Star Wars Episode 9 will hit theatres in 2019, bringing a close to the movie franchise’s third, and reportedly final trilogy.

