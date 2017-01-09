Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music will feature far less James Corden

The standalone Carpool Karaoke show, scheduled to debut exclusively on Apple Music this year, will feature rotating hosts, reports on Monday have revealed.

The series, which is a spin-off of James Corden’s viral segment from The Late, Late Show, will last for 16, half-hour episodes, Variety has revealed.

Instead of the husky Brit behind the wheel, there’ll be a number of different hosts paired with less traditional pairings.

For example in one episode, Metallica will be paired with the comedian Billy Eichner.

"We're really excited about the pairings we're putting together," Corden said during a media tour, adding that John Legend, Alicia Keys, Aliana Grande and Seth MacFarlene have been tapped up to appear.

The new format could also lead to even bigger stars appearing in the passenger seat, according to executive producer Ben Winston.

“We wouldn’t do Will Smith on [‘Late Late Show’],” Winston said.

“So many people have been getting in touch with us, big movie stars, and we’re like, ‘that’s not really for us,’ but here with Apple Music it’s perfect.”

The Apple Music series, which will help underpin Cupertino’s original content line-up for its music streaming service, is yet to receive a premiere date.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared on a special addition of Carpool Karaoke before an Apple product reveal.

Will the Carpool Karaoke series encourage you to subscribe to Apple Music? Does less James Corden increase or decrease those chances? Share your thoughts below.