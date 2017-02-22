Carphone Warehouse getting first dibs on new Nokia 3310?

As speculation surrounding the relaunch of the Nokia 3310 reaches fever pitch, the bulky smartphone now has a UK launch partner in the form of the Carphone Warehouse.

Multiple industry sources, first quoted here, claim the outlet is the only place you'll be able to restart your love affair with the nostalgic phone from launch.

Carphone Warehouse is one of the few remaining high street outlets that stocked the 3310 in its original guise; the likes of Phones4u, PocketPhoneShop and many others now extinct.

Finnish company HMD Global owns the right to sell devices under the Nokia brand and is expected to debut the new version of the classic old mobile at MWC 2017.

Owners of the original Nokia 3310, which hit shops in 2000, were attracted by its rugged chassis, pocket size and, of course, the fact it had the Snake video game on-board.

Snake on the original 3310

It went on to sell some 126 million handsets worldwide, and could prove a handy second phone for festival-goers worried about damaging an expensive iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7.

Emerging markets should also prove a successful place for sales of a handset that is being tipped to cost just €59, which works out to about £50 at current exchange rates

Very little else is known on the revamped classic aside from the fact it will be “a modern version”. We will find out more about the 3310 and a slew of other Nokia smartphones at HMD’s press conference scheduled for February 26.

