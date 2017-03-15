Capcom announces Disney Afternoon Collection for PS4, Xbox One and PC

The Disney Afternoon Collection brings six classic platformers to PS4, Xbox One and PC later this year.

Capcom announced the upcoming digital bundle earlier today, which will include half a dozen titles starring beloved Disney characters from previous decades.

Many of which you'll remember from famous animated shows and films from the 1990s and 1980s. Before my time, then.

The Collection will retail for £15.99/$19.99/€19.99 when it launches on April 18 for all of the aforementioned platforms.

You can check out a more detailed list of features for the collection below, courtesy of the Capcom Unity blog.

About

The Disney Afternoon Collection brings together six retro games from Capcom into one colorful new package. The games feature a number of beloved characters from memorable 80s and 90s Disney TV shows. Relive those afternoons spent with Disney or discover these pieces of gaming history for the first time when the collection releases across North America and Europe beginning on April 18, 2017 for $19.99 as a digital download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. With crisp 1080p visuals, a massive in-game Museum full of historic info and art, new modes like Boss Rush and Time Attack, and a rewind feature, this collection is a fantastic new way to experience these classics.

Features

Six Classic Games in HD – Starring beloved Disney characters from the 80s and 90s with crisp HD support and retro TV filter options, the collection includes:

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers – Team up in optional co-op play and assume the roles of Chip and Dale to take on memorable villain Fat Cat and solve the mystery of a missing kitten.

– Team up in optional co-op play and assume the roles of Chip and Dale to take on memorable villain Fat Cat and solve the mystery of a missing kitten. Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2 –The titular heroes and supporting cast Monterey Jack, Gadget, and Zipper must stop Fat Cat from his evil dream of world domination!

–The titular heroes and supporting cast Monterey Jack, Gadget, and Zipper must stop Fat Cat from his evil dream of world domination! Darkwing Duck – Play as the original caped crusader and fight a city full of criminals from the infamous F.O.W.L. organization in this action-packed platforming epic.

– Play as the original caped crusader and fight a city full of criminals from the infamous F.O.W.L. organization in this action-packed platforming epic. DuckTales – In this iconic platforming adventure, players help Scrooge McDuck fill his feathery pockets with vast riches from across the world.

– In this iconic platforming adventure, players help Scrooge McDuck fill his feathery pockets with vast riches from across the world. DuckTales 2 – This sequel comes jam-packed with more action and an even bigger caper set in new locations like the Bermuda Triangle and Niagara Falls!

– This sequel comes jam-packed with more action and an even bigger caper set in new locations like the Bermuda Triangle and Niagara Falls! TaleSpin – Take to the skies as Baloo the bear navigates his plane through exotic and dangerous locations in this side-scrolling shoot-em-up.

New Ways to Play – A rewind feature has been added to recover from blunders, making the games more accessible for first-timers. Plus, try the new Boss Rush mode and topple challenging boss encounters one after another, or, in Time Attack mode, race through each game to compete for record times. Both new modes record players’ best times on online leaderboards.

Museum Content – History buffs can enjoy a wealth of archival content to celebrate the era of the original releases such as concept art, advertisements, character art, and music

