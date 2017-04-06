Canon PowerShot SX730 HS: A compact travel snapper with 40x zoom

Canon has refreshed its PowerShot SX travel series, adding a new superzoom model to the line-up.

Enter the PowerShow SX730 HS, Canon’s latest take on portable compacts designed to be used when travelling around. Canon has crammed a sizeable 20.3-megapixel CMOS sensor in the dinky 110 x 64 x 40mm body, promising DIGIC 6 processing power and a continuous shooting framerate of 5.9fps.

The real selling point is the 40x optical zoom lens, which pairs with Canon’s 80x ZoomPlus digital zoom tech. Combine that with nippy autofocus speeds of 0.12 seconds and you’ve got a fairly versatile travel snapper.

“Whether it’s spontaneous street performances and bustling souks in cities you’re exploring for the first time, or stunning sunsets and landscapes, the PowerShot SX730 HS is the perfect travel companion for all your adventures,” explains Canon.

So what else do you get for your money? Well you’ve got a 1/2.3-inch sensor, an SRGB colour space, and an ISO range of between 80 and 1600 – not spectacular, but it should offer decent enough low-light capture by compact standards.

The camera features built-in optical image stabilisation, face detection, and a minimum shutter speed of 15 seconds. There’s a 3-inch tillable LCD on the side, although it’s not touchscreen. You’ve also got a built-in flash, and the option to shoot Full HD footage.

In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at a USB 2.0 port, a Micro HDMI socket, and built-in Wi-Fi, NFC< and Bluetooth. Unfortunately, you’ll miss out on a microphone port and headphone port. The entire package weighs in at 300 grams with batteries on board.

Canon’s PowerShot SX730 HS will be available starting from May 2017 at an R.R.P of £379.99/€489.99/$399.99.

Tell us what you think of Canon’s new PowerShot SX730 HS in the comments below.