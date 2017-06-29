This Canon DSLR is built for ‘stepping up’ from your phone

Canon has finally launched a sequel to 2013’s entry-level Rebel S1 camera, giving beginners a new way to dive into the world of photography.

When the first Canon Rebel SL-series camera launched four years ago, it went down well with critics on account of it being great value for money. But several years went by without a successor, until today – meet the Canon EOS Rebel SL2.

Check it out:

As before, the new Canon DSLR will be priced for budget buyers, with a starting price of £549.99 USD for the body alone. You can also pay $699.99 USD to get the body and a Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens to boot.

Canon says that this new model is designed for people who are “stepping up from a smartphone or point-and-shoot camera”. and has made a number of upgrades over the original model. For instance, Canon promises a rapid 0.03-second autofocus speed, and a new ‘Feature Assistant’ interface that helps entry-level photographers learn how to make the most of their new DSLR.

There’s now a 3-inch Vari-Angle LCD Touch-screen and built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity, all added to give smartphone photography a run for its money.

The camera comes equipped with a sizeable 24.2-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor and is powered by a DIGIC 7 Image Processor. The shooter is capable of shooting in an ISO range of 100-25,600, and can record in Full HD resolution at 60 frames per second.

There’s no exact release date just yet unfortunately, but Canon promises that the camera will be available to buy in late July 2017.

What do you think of the Canon EOS Rebel SL2? Let us know in the comments.