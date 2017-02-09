Canon EOS M6 mirrorless camera snapped in early leak

There’s been no shortage of hype about Canon’s upcoming EOS M6 mirrorless camera, so here’s something for camera nerds to salivate over.

Photos of what’s claimed to be the Canon EOS M6 have been leaked online, giving us a rare glimpse of the new snapper before its official debut. We’ve seen the camera in both black and silver colour options, which you can check out below (image credit Digicame and Nokishita):

So what else? Well, we’ve also heard that the camera will be available with the following lens kits:

15-45mm lens kit

18-150mm lens kit

Double zoom lens kit

Canon is also expected to unveil a new Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/4.-5.6 IS STM lens with the EOS M6 too.

The Canon EOS M6 is a sequel to the Canon EOS M5 (obviously). We gave the latter a 45 score, praising the OLED eye viewfinder, varied connectivity options, and a useful touchscreen. Our verdict was as follows: “Canon’s finally starting to take its compact system camera offering seriously. The M5’s a tad on the pricey side, though.”

According to recent leaks, the EOS M6 won’t have a built-in electronic viewfinder, However, Canon is expected to announce a new EVF-DC2 viewfinder alongside the camera.

The EOS M6 is also tipped to feature a 24-megapixel sensor with a frame-rate of “above or around 6fps”, according to CanonWatch. That same report suggests we’ll see Dual Pixel Auto-Focus (for faster autofocusing) and an articulated touchscreen.

It’s expected that the Canon EOS M6 will be announced at some point before CP+, which kicks off on February 23, 2017.

