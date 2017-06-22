Canon EOS 1300D bundle comes with two lenses for just £379

If you’re an aspiring photographer looking for an entry DSLR to kickstart your new hobby, here’s a great choice.

Currys is offering a great bundle that news you a camera and two lenses for the bargain price of £379 – that’s £120 less than the usual £499 R.R.P.

The camera in question is the Canon EOS 1300D DSLR, which is a well-reviewed camera that launched in 2016 and is often recommended for first-timers. You also get the following two lenses: 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 and 75-300mm f/3.5-5.6.

The Canon EOS 1300D DSLR camera features a large 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor that pairs with Canon’s DIGIC 4+ processing engine. The camera also features on-board Wi-Fi connectivity so you can share your snaps wirelessly.

This camera also features nine autofocus points, a 3-inch 920k-dot screen, ISO 6400, 3fps shooting, and an NFC chip for contactless connectivity.

We gave the Canon EOS 1300D a well-earned 4/5 score, praising the camera’s great value, the wide range of EOS accessories available, and the shooter’s built-in Wi-Fi.

Here’s our verdict: "There’s plenty to like about the 1300D, chief of which is its incredibly reasonable price."

"While this isn’t a phenomenal camera that’s likely to blow you away with its performance, it’s a solid little DSLR that’s a great option for beginners, as well as a good backup for enthusiasts."

"Image quality is more or less on a par with its predecessor, so if you already own a 1200D then there isn’t much here to tempt you to upgrade – unless you’re desperate for Wi-Fi or NFC connectivity, that is."

"If budget is the main concern - or you’re just not yet ready to invest greater sums of money into a hobby – then the 1300D is a great first-time option, providing plenty of scope to learn and grow before moving on to a more advanced camera."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.