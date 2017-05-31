Can the Nintendo Switch survive a drop from 1,000 feet? Of course it can!

Back in March, we learned the Nintendo Switch was actually a lot tougher than it looked. In stress tests performed by GizmoSlip, it easily survived a series of drop-tests, on concrete, from a height of five-feet.

Well, seemingly unsatisfied with those results, the YouTubers at UnlockRiver attached it to a drone and sent it soaring to 1,000 feet - around the height of the Eiffel Tower.

Of course, what goes up must come down and, once the console reached the target altitude, the producers simply untethered the Switch and let it plummet towards the parking lot below.

You can see the results in the highly-stylised video below.

While the left Joy-Con was a tragic loss, its mate continued to work, along with the console itself. The screen was completely unharmed by plummeting to the earth.

As a result UnlockRiver gave it a well-earned 9.0 ‘Extreme Durabiity Score'.

Related: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review

Of course, this isn't something we'd recommend, but it should ease Nintendo fans' fears that the odd drop on the train, or while out and about will lead to the demise of the expensive hybrid device.

Have you experienced any durability issues with the Switch since it arrived in March? Share them in the comments below.