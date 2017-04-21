Call of Duty WWII: Title, setting and worldwide reveal date announced

It’s official: Call of Duty is going back to the old school.

In a tweet on Friday, the official CoD account confirmed this year’s installment will go under the moniker Call of Duty: WWII, which of course means World War II.

The game will be officially unveiled during a “worldwide reveal” event next week. It appears there’ll be a live stream at the Call of Duty: WWII website at 1pm EDT (6pm BST) on Wednesday April 26.

The website currently features a countdown clock

This year’s installment, made by Sledgehammer Games, will look to bounce back from 2016’s disappointing Infinite Warfare, which was controversially set in space.

With WWII, Activision is going back to familiar territory. The first three games in the series were set during World War II.

The title is likely to go on sale in November, which has been the release month for every installment going back a decade. The confirmation of the title and setting follows a slew of leaked promotional materials earlier this week.

One wonders whether we'll get a version for the Nintendo Switch?

Will WWII be the return to form the iconic franchise needs? Or are CoD’s glory days behind it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.