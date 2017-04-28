Call of Duty: WW2 teaser site provides cryptic new clues for Nazi Zombies

Activision has launched a new teaser site for Call of Duty: WW2 and it seems to shine a light on the upcoming Nazi Zombies co-op mode.

Announced earlier this week during the official reveal livestream, Call of Duty: WW2 will see the return of the fan favourite zombie offering.

We know little about it thus far, beyond that it will feature an all new story separate from the campaign with new characters and locations.

Once again discovered by seasoned insider CharlieIntel, entering the code IUFDJ BHLOP JMUBA at this page will unlock the following images.

The left image is of Roman Emperor Frederick Barbarossa, while the other is Raphael’s Portrait of a Young Man.

Barbarossa could be a reference to the military operation of the same name carried out by Hitler in 1941 where he planned to take over The Soviet Union. Raphael’s presence is a little more perplexing, having no obvious relationship to World War 2.

In addition to these portraits, coordinates found on the website point to Dunkirk. This is almost certainly a reference to The Battle of Dunkirk in 1940. Could it be a location in the new mode?

We’re bound to find out more about Call of Duty WW2’s Nazi Zombies mode ahead of its launch on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Are you excited to see Call of Duty return to its roots? Let us know in the comments.