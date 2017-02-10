Call of Duty will "return to its roots" in 2017

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare failed to live up to the publisher’s expectations, Activision announced in an earnings call yesterday.

According to Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg, the gritty sci-fi setting of Infinite Warfare “didn’t resonate” with Call of Duty players.

"Infinite Warfare had a ton of great gameplay innovations,” Hirshberg explained. “But it also had a setting that didn’t appeal to all of our fans.”

Hirshberg also said that the next Call of Duty, developed by Sledgehammer Games, will “return to the series’ roots” when it launches later this year.

The very first Call of Duty title took place in World War 2, so perhaps we’ll see a return to the historic conflict? Battlefield 1 depicted a brutal version of World War 1 with brilliant results, and we’d love to see something similar.

Upon its reveal, Infinite Warfare’s debut trailer managed to amass the most dislikes in YouTube history, so perhaps Activision took this as a sign to change things up.

Where would you like to see the next Call of Duty take place? Let us know in the comments.