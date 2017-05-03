Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC - report

A listing for Call of Duty Black Ops 3: Zombie Chronicles has surfaced on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board.

First spotted by usual insider CharlieIntel, the listing has since been hastily removed, meaning it might have been revealed a bit too early for Treyarch's liking.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumours of Zombie Chronicles, with retailers in both Poland and Mexico listing the title in recent months. Activision is yet to confirm its existence.

According to CharlieIntel, Zombie Chronicles will contain all of the zombie maps from past Black Ops games remastered for the third installment.

Treyarch is currently teasing an announcement set to take place on May 4 at 10am PT, which could be related to the undead compilation.

In other Call of Duty news, Gamefly recently listed a standalone version of Modern Warfare Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Black Ops 3 received a lukewarm critical reception upon its release with a lacklustre campaign and addictive multiplayer. To many players, zombies was its finest part.

Would you be interested in standalone zombies? Let us know in the comments.