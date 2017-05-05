Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 to receive classic zombie maps as DLC

Earlier this week a leak emerged regarding a standalone version of Nazi Zombies. Turns out it was classic DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

Now, Treyarch has officially confirmed this recent collection of rumours. Zombie Chronicles is an upcoming downloadable content pack coming to Black Ops 3 later this month.

Announced to Youtuber JCBackfire, studio head Jason Blundell revealed the upcoming map pack in a new video. It will include remastered versions of locales from World at War, Black Ops and Black Ops 2.

You can find a complete list of maps below, some of which hit our nostalgia tastebuds pretty hard.

Nacht der Untoten (World at War)

Kino der Toten (World at War)

Verruckt (World at War)

Shi no Numa (World at War)

Shangri-la (Black Ops)

Moon (Black Ops)

Ascension (Black Ops)

Origins (Black Ops II)

Zombie Chronicles will be coming first to PS4 on May 16. Treyarch is yet to confirm when we’ll see it on Xbox One and PC. Chances are it will follow the usual exclusivity window for PS4 owners.

Call of Duty: WW2, developed by Sledgehammer Games, is set to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 3. It’ll be the series’ first foray into World War 2 since Treyarch’s very own World at War in 2008.

