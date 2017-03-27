Call of Duty 2017: Everything we know so far

Could Call of Duty be heading to the top of the FPS pile again with another trip back to WW2? Here's what we know about the next CoD so far...

Last year’s Infinite Warfare remains a relatively disappointing endeavour. Its solo campaign was a high watermark for the series with its bombastic set pieces and nonlinear structure, but multiplayer couldn’t keep up, failing to match Titanfall 2’s kinetic energy and Battlefield 1’s uncompromising scale. 2016 was a fantastic year for shooters, and Call of Duty, unbelievably, was trailing the pack.

However, things could be set to change in 2017. Rumours are awash that Sledgehammer Games is poised to take the franchise back to its World War 2 roots. It’s World at War all over again – and we can’t wait.

What is Call of Duty 2017?

Acting as the next entry in the blockbuster shooter franchise, we’ve yet to see any official confirmation of what it’s all about. Leaked promotional materials reveal a WW2 setting, something fans have been waiting years for. It’s ironic that returning to the past is considered so refreshing.

Call of Duty 2017 release date – When is it coming out?

For the past decade, annual Call of Duty entries have launched in November. There’s no reason to think 2017 will be any different, so expect a release date announcement alongside the forthcoming reveal at or before E3 2017.

Call of Duty 2017 – What we’d love to see

Keep the nonlinear stuff!

One of Infinite Warfare’s highlights was acting as the commander of our very own starship during the single-player campaign. Launching missions from the bridge elicited a delightful power fantasy. The balance between on-foot combat and orbital dogfights was a blast, showing how versatile Call of Duty is capable of being.

We’d love to see this translated to the rumoured WW2 setting. Not only would it require us to utilise older technology, but it’d also allow the player to navigate different fields of battle, providing a bleak, historical glance at the infamous conflict.

Campaign from varying perspectives

Battlefield 1 is a perfect example of how multiple perspectives can benefit the depiction of historical conflicts in games. The inclusion of several micro-narratives can help subvert the ludicrous violence that underpins every single action we take. Much like World at War and Modern Warfare before it, walking in the shoes of several different soldiers is a powerful tool when it comes to displaying the magnitude of what you’re fighting for.

Back-to-Basics Multiplayer

It felt as if Black Ops 3 and Infinite Warfare were far too busy chasing the coat-tails of Titanfall instead of forming their own cohesive identity. The parkour felt lazily latched onto the multiplayer, with most players finding little reason to use it. The clumsy and unsatisfying way in which you bounded off walls into a hail of imminent gunfire was frustrating at best, lacking any of the grace Respawn Entertainment captured in its masterful mech shooter.

We might be wrong, but we’re pretty sure soldiers didn’t have jetpacks in World War 2. This would force Sledgehammer Games to return to the series' roots, implementing classic Call of Duty gameplay with the killstreak systems we’ve come to love and appreciate.

The Return of Special Ops

Is anyone else a little tired of every single Call of Duty title having a zombies mode crammed into it? They’re fun co-operative distractions, but the impact that once stopped us in our tracks has become a predictable slog engineered for countless post-launch DLC.

This is why we’d appreciate the return of Special Ops, a mode that briefly surfaced in Modern Warfare 2 before vanishing into relative obscurity.

Playing through missions with a buddy at your side and a coordinated strategy on veteran difficulty remains a breakneck thrill that’d translate perfectly to a modern iteration. Post-launch support could potentially come in the form of additional missions alongside the usual expansion packs. It’d certainly provide an incentive to pick up the season pass.

A meaningful celebrity cast

The hype surrounding Kit Harington’s Infinite Warfare appearance was hugely overblown. The Stark bastard appeared in a handful of brief cutscenes before being sliced in the face during the final mission. It was ultimately anticlimactic, wasting the potential of what could’ve been a fantastic antagonist.

Kevin Spacey was a badass villain in 2014’s Infinite Warfare, and we’d love to see a similar calibre of celebrity prowess appear in 2017’s adventure. Jason Statham, Tom Hardy, Christopher Walken... The list of actors we’d love to see appear in the popular shooter series is endless, and it’s not like Activision is lacking the funds to get them on board.

What’s on your wishlist for Call of Duty in 2017? Let us know in the comments below.