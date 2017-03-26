Call of Duty 2017 leak suggests World War 2 setting

The next Call of Duty game could be set in World War 2, if newly leaked promotional materials are to be believed.

Back in February, Activision revealed that it “will take Call of Duty back to its roots” in 2017. That’s a pretty ambiguous statement, and left many fans of the franchise scratching their heads.

The good news is that we might finally have some clarity on what Activision was trying to tease earlier this year. YouTube channel TheFamilyVideoGamers appears to have acquired leaked promotional materials (also posted to Reddit) for what looks to be a brand new Call of Duty game.

In a video posted to YouTube, TheFamilyVideoGamers detailed how they had received the leaked snaps over e-mail from an anonymous source with contacts close to the game’s production at Sledgehammer Games.

Check it out:

What’s interesting is that the game appears to be set in the World War 2 era, which would be a marked departure from the Call of Duty franchise’s recent focus on modern (and future) warfare.

While Activision hasn’t confirmed such a move, it would make sense. Many fans bemoaned the release of the futuristic Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare last year, longing for a more classical war shooter setting, as was offered by rival game Battlefield 1.

Check out some more of the leaked images below:

Related: Best Xbox One Games

What would you like to see from the next Call of Duty game? Let us know in the comments.