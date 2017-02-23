Buying an autonomous car could get you off the hook for accidents

The government has begun drawing up legislation in preparation for the advent of autonomous cars hitting UK streets.

The Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill, published this week, seeks to outline potential rules for when drivers relinquish control of the wheel.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the draft Bill is the question of liability for accidents.

If the car is acting autonomously the car itself will be held liable for the accident rather than the driver. When the owner is driving the car manually, the driver will still be liable.

Effectively, insurance companies, will need to offer two forms of policy when it comes to autonomous vehicles. The idea being that third-parties affected by these accidents still have a clear path to recourse.

All-in-all, it seems like a good idea that may benefit the UK as it seeks to become a pioneer in the space.

Another such notion is the proposal to mandate electric and hydrogen charging stations at every service station and major petrol retailer around the UK.

So, wherever you can get gas, you can replenish a battery too.

It also talks of regulations to control who can sell and install the charging points.

The proposed bill (via Ars) will likely form the framework for government debates on the future of the sector, which is beginning to progress more rapidly.

Will you be first in line for a self-driving car when they hit UK streets? Or are you still wary of relinquishing control of the wheel?