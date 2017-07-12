Apple has renewed its annual back to school promotion, offering students in the United States free Beats headphones when buying a new Mac or an iPad Pro.

Those buying an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro can snag any pair of Beats from the range, including the $300 Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, but also including the PowerBeats3 and Beats X buds.

If you’ve got your eye on the iPad Pro (10.5-inch or 12.9-inch), you can get the BeatsX headphones or $150 off the more expensive models in the range.

There’s also an education discount on the Macs and iPads themselves, although they max out at $300 on top-end Macs and a poxy $20 on iPads.

For our readers in the US, here's a pro tip. Last year I walked out with free Beats Solo2 Wireless headphones using my wife's student email address. So, if you're not a student yourself there are ways around it.

Apple doesn’t usually offer this promotion in the United Kingdom. However, it’s does have a UK store for education.

By logging in with via Unidays and verifying eligibility, students and teachers can get 10% off most Macs and iPads. Still there's no free Beats anywhere to be seen.

Come on Apple, cough up those beats.

Why do you think Apple isn't sharing the love with Brit students? Drop us a line in the comments section below.