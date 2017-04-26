Burnout's Crash Mode is getting its own game

Criterion co-founders Fiona Sperry and Alex Ward have announced a new game based on Burnout's beloved Crash Mode.

The pair's new devlopment company, Thre Fields Entertainment, will launch Danger Zone, following its other two efforts Dangerous Gold and Lethal VR.

While the new game doesn't use the Crash Mode name, the developers have made it clear that the game is an expanded version of Burnout 3: Takedown's classic game mode.

Danger Zone is described as "an all new 3D vehicular destruction game" with a very simple concept: "crash for cash by creating the biggest car crash."

The game will feature a single player mode with 20 crash testing scenarios, along with connected leaderboards so you can compete with friends and others internationally.

Fiona Sperry, founder and CEO of the studio, said in a release: “We are going back to our roots by creating a game in a genre we are truly passionate about.

“Danger Zone takes what made the Crash Mode featured in 2004’s Burnout 3: Takedown so popular and transforms it into an all-new car-crashing, arcade-style puzzle game.”

Each of the 20 crash test scenarios will come with a different layout, traffic, and pickups, with players able to use their 'SmashBreaker', which further explodes the wreck to cause more damage, just as in the original Burnout mode.

Danger Zone will be available for digital download on the PS4 and PC via the Steam Store for $12.99 in North America, £9.99 in the UK, and €12.99 in Europe.

Unfortunately, Xbox One owners look to be out of luck for now, but stay tuned for more in the near future.

