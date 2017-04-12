Anyone who has experienced using the “OK, Google” feature on Android devices or the Google Home speaker will know it can be a little too keen to pipe up, without advertisers seeking to exploit it.

A crafty advertisement from Burger King asks viewers: “OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?" forcing any Google Assistant device within earshot to advertise the flame-grilled tweet by reading from the Wikipedia page.

How annoying is that?

Of course, this is the internet, where for every action there is a completely over the top, vengeful reaction to even the score.

As such, there have been plenty of edits to the Whooper burger’s Wikipedia page in the last few hours.

One of which (via Engadget) altered the product description to: "The Whopper is a burger, consisting of a flame-grilled patty made with 100% rat and toenail clippings with no preservatives or fillers, topped with sliced tomatoes, onions, lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mayonnaise, served on a sesame seed bun.”

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Burger King described the ad as a way to use “technology to essentially punch through the fourth wall.” President José Cil also claimed it was a “cool way to connect directly with our guests.”

We can only assume that in using the word “guests” he also means the millions of unassuming people with compatible devices that wouldn’t choose to eat a Whopper for said King's ransom.

Contrary to reports claiming Google has disabled the functionality, we were just able to summon the Assistant by playing the ad.

Burger King’s stunt is in contrast to the 2001 Xbox One commercial that accidentally turned on people’s consoles when the phrase was uttered by Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul.

A bit of harmless fun? Or an invasion? A cheeky one off? Or a sign of things to come? Share your take in the comments below.