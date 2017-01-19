BT’s Whole Home Wi-Fi system promises death to deadspots

BT has introduced a new Whole Home Wi-Fi system it says will eliminate deadspots in those areas a single router struggles to reach.

The system, which is the first of its kind in the UK, promises faster, more reliable Wi-Fi in every room.

It uses three repeater discs that are spread around the home, enabling users to seamlessly switch between them in order to find the strongest signal.

So, if you’re watching Netflix on the couch, your viewing shouldn’t be interrupted by moving upstairs.

The companion app enables you to see which gadgets are connected to which disc and will even coach you into finding the best place to put them.

Parents might be happy to learn the app also offers the ability to ‘pause’ Wi-Fi connectivity to keep children focused on homework or engaged during meal times.

If the disc lights are too bright for the bedroom they can be turned down or off and the dashboard will let you know who’s online at any given time

While all this sounds great, Whole Home Wi-Fi isn’t cheap. It’s £300 from the BT Shop.

BT’s all-in-one solution certainly sounds alluring, but you could always just get a couple of Wi-Fi range extenders.

Is your home Wi-Fi experience defined by blackspots? Share your thoughts on BT's solution in the comments below.