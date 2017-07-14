F1 British Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch the British GP today

Looking for a guide on how to watch the British Grand Prix 2017 at Silverstone this weekend? We’ve rounded up all the key information, including where to watch the British F1 GP live stream in the UK, plus schedule times and dates for qualifying and practice races.

After last week’s action-packed F1 stint in Austria, drivers now move to the UK for the British Grand Prix 2017. Here’s what you need to know.

British Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Here’s Sky’s full race schedule for the British GP:

FRIDAY, JULY 14

8.45am - British GP Practice One build-up - LIVE!

9am - British GP Practice One - LIVE!

12.45pm - British GP Practice Two build-up - LIVE!

1pm - British GP Practice Two - LIVE

4.35pm - Team Principals' Press Conference

5.30pm - The F1 Show - LIVE!

SATURDAY, JULY 15

9.45am - British GP Practice Three build-up - LIVE!

10am - British GP Practice Three - LIVE!

12pm - British GP Qualifying build-up - LIVE!

1pm - British GP Qualifying - LIVE!

SUNDAY, JULY 16

11.30am - British GP Track Parade - LIVE!

12pm - British GP Pit Lane - LIVE!

12.30pm - British GP Race build-up - LIVE!

1pm - THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX - LIVE!

3.30pm - British GP Paddock - LIVE!

British GP Live: How to watch British F1 race online and on TV

The British Grand Prix is one of the select GP events that’s being broadcast by both Sky and Channel 4, so you’ll be able to watch the action live on either channel.

Sky subscribers are in luck, and will be able to tune in – in 4K, no less – with all the action broadcast on Sky channel 408. You’ll benefit from Sky’s Race Control feature that gives you multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and an up-to-date timing page via the Red Button.

You can also watch the races using the Sky Go mobile app:

If you're not a Sky subscriber you could pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £6.99 for a Day Pass or £10.99 for a Week Pass:

For Channel 4 viewers, you'll need to head to the normal broadcast channel, or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Click here: Watch Channel 4 online using All 4

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 app for mobile:

