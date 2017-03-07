BritBox brings the best of British telly (and Emmerdale) to the US

The BBC and ITV-led BritBox streaming service, designed to bring a selection of top UK programming to the US, has gone live.

The $6.99 (£5.70) a month platform - announced back in December - brings new and old shows to viewers across the Atlantic, with a 7-day free trial up for grabs.

Among the current programming line up is Cold Blood, Casualty, Eastenders, Emmerdale, Holby City, The Moonstone and Tutankhamun.

The idea is, in some cases, to bring the programming across the pond just a day after it airs in the United Kingdom.

From the archives, Statesiders will be able to watch the likes of The Young Ones, Black Adder, Fawlty Towers and Absolutely Fabulous.

Overall, there are over 2,000 hours of content available at launch, with the line up to be boosted over time. Right now users are able to browse as well as access premieres and themed collections like Very British Beginnings, which charts the early careers of Hollywood stars like Daniel Craig.

As well as the web-based BritBox.com portal, there are apps for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Android available, while Roku and Chromecast apps are on the way too.

The best thing the service has going for it right now is the price point. It undercuts the likes of Netflix and Amazon Instant Video, and may appeal to ex-pats who’re missing their dose of British dramas.

With iPlayer/ITV Player usage through VPN servers thought to be high, it’s also gives the broadcasters better hope of recouping some cash for the programming.

The launch also comes nearly two years after the BBC closed the Global iPlayer, which charged a subscription fee for a pared back version of its UK service in many countries around the world, although never in the US.

