Breath of the Wild may not be the only Zelda game for Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is clearly the most-anticipated launch game for the Nintendo Switch, but it may not be the only appearance Link and co. make on the new system.

In an interview with IGN, the Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said there may be another edition during the Switch’s lifespan.

“I haven’t been able to fully use all of the new features of the system,” Aonuma told IGN. “There could be the possibility of another Zelda on Nintendo Switch.”

Anouma also went into detail on how an additional entry into the series could expand upon the massive scale of Breath of the Wild.

He added: “I think the core element of Zelda gameplay kind of stays the same. There’s the main character development as well as characters you meet along the way, and then you learn new things as the character develops.

“With that said I think we could keep all that, and then I do wonder how we can expand from here with that in mind.”

Breath of the Wild will arrive alongside the Switch on March 3 as the most system's compelling launch title. Super Mario Odyssey will not arrive until later in 2017,

Those seeking to download the game will have to contend with a 13GB install size, which will take up half of the console’s 32GB built-in storage space.

