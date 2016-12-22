Boxing Day Sales 2016: Today's early deal is cheapest-ever Sonos Play:1 speaker

Boxing Day Sales 2016: All the best early deals you can take advantage of right now. With Christmas just days away, here's everything you need to know to bag a bargain this December – plus what you need to know about finding the best discounts in the January UK sales.
Still got some money left over after Black Friday? Well done, you.
If you haven't already ticked everyone off your Christmas shopping list, though, fear not – there are still plenty of great bargains you can take advantage of today, and even more to come in the Boxing Day sales.
We'll be updating this page with fresh deals regularly, so keep checking back, especially on December 26 when the action will really hot up!
Today’s best last minute Christmas deal – save £35 on Sonos Play:1 speaker!
Amazon is doing a cracking deal on the Sonos Play:1 speaker, discounting the device by £34.90 – that takes the price down from £169 to £134.10
What’s most exciting is that this is the lowest price the Sonos Play:1 has ever been sold out on Amazon, including Black Friday. It’s rare that Sonos products are so heavily discounted, so this is a great last-minute Christmas gift.
What’s even more enticing is that the Sonos Play:1 is a ruddy good speaker. We gave it a 4.5/5 score at its original price of £170, and it’s got a 4.5/5 score on Amazon UK, based on 1,123 user reviews.
The Sonos Play:1 is the perfect gateway drug to the Sonos ecosystem, allowing you to get a taste of what a Wi-Fi powered multi-room speaker system is really capable of. Plus, the speaker sounds great, and can be easily paired with other Sonos speakers for maximum audio carnage.
Another great last minute Christmas deal – save £20 on Amazon Echo!
Right now, you can save a healthy £20 on the excellent Amazon Echo smart speaker.
This is the lowest price the Amazon Echo has been since Black Friday, making it the second cheapest price we've ever seen the Echo available for.
That's right, Amazon has knocked £20 off the Echo in one last attempt to woo you before Christmas – it's now down to just £130 from £150!
We awarded the Amazon Echo a healthy 4/5 score in our review, admiring its attractive design, easy setup, versatile roster of ‘Skills’, and impressive (and ever-improving) voice recognition.
Our verdict?
"The original iPhone changed how we interact with technology, allowing us to control devices with apps via a screen and clean UI...and now Alexa promises to do the same for devices with Wi-Fi – but this time using voice."
In other words, this a great gadget and the obvious starting point for anyone looking to add some smarts to their home – grab one at this low price while you still can!
Spotted any other great early Boxing Day bargains? Share them in the comments below.
