Bottoms up! Pretty soon there’ll be a Keurig for booze

Keurig, the maker of the ludicrously environmentally unfriendly and cost inefficient coffee machines, is getting into the booze trade.

The company is teaming up with AB Inbev, the makers of Budweiser and other barely palatable alcoholic beverages, to research and develop a counter-top machine.

The new system will be capable of pouring beer, spirits and cocktails in a one-cup format, presumably using pods, a la the coffee machines.

Reuters reports the new partnership will seek to build on the technology pioneered in Keurig’s own KOLD machine, which was discontinued.

The home soda-making machine was axed last summer following poor sales and it’s not difficult to see why.

While the cheapest Soda Stream machine was $79 (you can actually get ‘em for about $20 bucks if you know where to look), Keurig wanted $369 for the KOLD.

Drinks from the KOLD cost up to $1.29 each, whereas Soda Steam servings are as little as $0.08.

There’s no word yet on when the new partnership will bear (fermented) fruit, but we’ll keep you posted.

Only problem is, with AB Inbev involved, you’re chances of getting a good pint are even more limited than a countertop serving vessel that mixes water with pods already sounds.

Is this something you'd be willing to sit alongside your coffee machine? Share your thoughts below.