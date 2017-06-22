Both Google Pixel 2 phones to be built by HTC?

HTC is looking increasingly likely to be the manufacturer behind Google’s next Pixel smartphone.

It was previously rumoured that HTC had signed off on a two-year contract with Google, which included creating the first batch of Google Pixel phones last year. This purported contract is also said to have involved manufacturing the Google Pixel 2, an unconfirmed handset tipped to launch later this year.

Lending credence to that theory is a new report from specialist blog HTC Soku, which details new evidence uncovered from system files within HTC’s flagship smartphone..

The following descriptions were reportedly found within files found in the Taiwanese version of the HTC U11:

OCEAN_WHL

OCEAN_UL

OCEAN_DUGL

OCEAN_DTWL

OCEAN_UHL

OCEAN_UHL_JAPAN

OCEAN_A

S2

M2

The ‘Ocean’ moniker comes as no surprise, as that’s the widely known codename for the new HTC U11. But it’s the latter two codenames that are of particular interest. Last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL were built under the codenames S1 and M1, so logic follows that this year’s successors will be called S2 and M2.

It’s also important to note that there were originally three Google Pixel devices rumoured for 2017: Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen. However, rumour has it that Muskie has been cancelled, so it now seems likely that Walleye and Taimen are the S1 and M1 devices we’ve now expecting to see later this year.

Unfortunately, none of this information has been officially confirmed by HTC or Google, so take this report with due caution. It’s entirely possible that the details in the article are inaccurate, and even if they’re not, Google may still change its plans ahead of the late 2017 launch we’re expecting.

What would you like to see from the Google Pixel 2? Let us know in the comments.