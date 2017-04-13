Bose SoundLink Revolve looks like this summer’s must-have poolside gadget

Bose has announced its first SoundLink Bluetooth speaker to offer 360-degree sound.

The aptly-named Bose SoundLink Revolve and Revolve+ promise full-range sound thanks to the "efficient transducer" and "dual passive radiators" to ensure deep, vibration-free bass.

The pair are also a little more rugged than their SoundLink stablemates, perhaps with the idea of matching up to the UE Boom range.

Related: US Wonderboom review

To that end, the Revolve range is IPX4 splash resistant, meaning you can use them by the pool and in the rain without frying the insides.

They are also built with soft bumpers on the top and bottom so knocking them over, chuckling them in a bag or setting them down firmly won't have you frantically checking the warranty.

The company is also pretty pumped about the lack of a seam around the speaker grille, which it says adds to the aesthetic.

The $199 (£159) Revolve has 12-hours of battery life for all-day listening, while the slightly larger and heavier $299 (£239) Revolve+ offers 16-hours of playback without charge. The higher end version also boasts a handle.

Bose is also selling a charging cradle for both speakers, designed for hassle-free indoor use.

Siri and Google Now are also supported via the multi-function button, while the Bose Connect mobile app makes it easy to create a network of speakers or switch up the DJ.

They’re available today and come in Triple Black and Lux Gray.

Can the new SoundLink revolve earn your cash over the latest UE Boom offerings? Share your thoughts in the comments below.