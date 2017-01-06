The biggest car news to come out of CES 2017 thus far has been the unveiling of Faraday Future's production car, but Bosch has entered the fray with a concept car of its own that comes with some novel features.

Whereas Nvidia showed off a clip of its own self-driving car that it calls 'BB8' for some reason, Bosch's concept is as yet unnamed, and comes with facial recognition technology.

Using a " Driver Monitor Camera" the car recognises the driver and sets the steering wheel, mirror position, interior temperature, and radio station according to the their personal preferences.

The camera also allows the car to detect when you might be feeling tired or when you look distracted, which will prompt it to issue a warning.

Related: CES 2017

But it's not all about the facial recognition. Bosch's car also includes gesture control with haptic feedback which has been developed with Ultra Haptics, a start-up from Bristol, UK.

The technology uses ultrasound sensors that detect whether the driver’s hand is in the correct place, and then provides feedback on the gesture.

There's also haptic feedback on the car's touchscreen, which means the buttons on the touchscreen feel like real buttons. That should allow drivers to make changes and operate the 'infotainment' element of the car without having to take their eyes off the road.

Bosch also says the car includes an eye-tracking system that highlights relevant information, depending on where the driver's eyes are looking.

Users will be able to use their phone to enter and start the car thanks to a digital key on their handset, which is automatically identified by the car within a specified range.

Once the user gets close enough to the car, it unlocks, and once it detects the digital key inside the car, it will allow the user to start the engine.

As well as all this futuristic-sounding tech, the car is capable of autonomous driving, and comes with a load of other features that allow it to connect with smart home devices.

Again, the unnamed vehicle is a concept at this point, but we're hoping Bosch has ambitions to eventually produce a consumer car based on the design.

The company looks to be making personalised experiences the focus with this concept, and we're excited to see where it takes the technology in the future.

WATCH: Tesla Model S Review - The Ultimate Rental Car?

Let us know what you think of Bosch's concept car in the comments.