BMW i8 Roadster: These first teaser images look incredible

The BMW i8 Roadster has finally entered the public domain, as BMW releases a teaser video for the upcoming hybrid racer.

BMW first launched the i8 back in 2014, making waves in the hybrid car world on account to the car’s super slick design – gone were the fuddy eco-cars of old. This success secured the i-series’ future at BMW; after all, it became the world’s best-selling plug-in electrified sports car. Then, last year, BMW CEO Harold Krueger confirmed that a new BMW i8 Roadster would be launching in 2018 – although details were thin on the ground at the time.

But today, BMW published a teaser video for the BMW i8 Roadster, with the car decked out in a slick camouflage design.

In a statement, BMW said: “The BMW i8 Roadster is coming, time for a first look. The ultimate progressive sports car is now ready to spread its wings.”

The car giant continued: “BMW i is looking forward to welcoming the third member of the BMW i family. In 2018, the BMW i8 Roadster will unlock the door to a whole new dimension in pioneering open-top driving pleasure – virtually silent and with zero local emissions.”

Here's the official teaser video:

Unfortunately, the car is still largely shrouded in mystery. But the good news is that the nippy drop-top hybrid will be fully revealed in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. However, expect to pay a serious premium; the normal BMW i8 will set you back around £105,500, so the roadster edition will almost certainly cost a fair whack more than that price.

Check out some images of the car below:

Related: Best Mercedes GLA deals

What do you think of the BMW i8 Roadster? Let us know in the comments.