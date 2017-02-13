FromSoftware has been on a hot streak for the last few years, having masterminded the punishingly fun Dark Souls games.
Which is why we here at Trusted can’t help but get excited about what the developer has planned this year. However, with Dark Souls III still fresh off the shelves and set to get a full roster of DLC over the coming months it’s unlikely we’ll get to see a full sequel anytime soon. Instead, we’ll probably get a follow up to the company’s stellar Bloodborne series, which has remained untouched for close to a year.
What is Bloodborne 2?
At the moment Bloodborne 2 is little more than a hardcore gamers’ dream. FromSoftware hasn’t officially announced the project and thus far the only real clue we’ve had has come from producers Teruyuki Toriyama and Masaaki Yamagiwa, who confirmed they’re working on an “existing IP” to Japanese media late last year.
As a result there’s no official news about Bloodborne 2’s story, gameplay or setting, though it’s unlikely the company will deviate too far from the originals brutal exploration and combat dynamics, given the its incredible success and critical acclaim.
Related: PS4 Pro review
Bloodborne 2: Release date
There’s no way to tell when Bloodborne 2 will be released, but considering the fact it hasn’t even been announced we wouldn’t expect it to appear until at least Q3 this year.
Bloodborne 2: What we want to see
A move away from Dark Souls
The original Bloodborne borrowed heavily from the Dark Souls series. Though the setting was different, the game retained the same hardcore RPG and exploration mechanics as Dark Souls; tasking you to navigate a huge hostile world, killing overpowered enemies and gigantic bosses as you go.
What made it great in its own right however was its refined combat system. Dark Souls is a game that notoriously encourages caution in combat. Despite having robust dual-wielding and magic mechanics, in most battles your shield was your most important tool.
Bloodborne removed this safety net and created a new combat system that forced you to be bold when fighting enemies. Specifically, the game created a vengeance style of gameplay where you could recover lost health by attacking enemies immediately after they hit you. The end result was a much more fast-paced style of combat. In the new game we’d like to see them push this idea further and make Bloodborne’s gameplay feel like a completely different beast to Dark Souls’.
Related: Best PS4 Games 2017
A more reliable camera
The one negative point to Bloodborne’s frantic melee combat, was that the camera couldn’t always keep up. All too often you’d hear wails of despair emanating through the Trusted office after a weird camera glitch led to yet another cheap death in Bloodborne. Hopefully FromSoftware will tweak the camera in Bloodborne 2 to ensure you never lose track of your enemy, or end up cornered, unable to see what’s going on.
Better guns
Long range combat has never been a big part of Dark Souls, which is why the addition of guns as a primary weapon in Bloodborne was so interesting. Sadly the addition never felt satisfying as most of firearms were woefully underpowered and at best annoyed enemies. In the second game we’d like to see them take a more active role and the option to play the game as a bonafide, demon slaying gunslinger.
Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2017
Cross platform
The fact the original Bloodborne was a PS4 exclusive was one of the game’s biggest roadblocks. Hopefully FromSoftware will follow the same release strategy it did moving from Demon Souls, to Dark Souls and make the second Bloodborne available on multiple platforms, meaning PC and Xbox gamers won’t once again be left in the lurch. However, since Sony owns the Bloodborne IP and trademark, the series appearing on other platforms is a pipedream at best.
We’ll be updating this page with all the latest news and gossip about Bloodborne 2, so make sure to check back regularly.
Bilal Shah
January 10, 2017, 9:39 pm
I don’t really know what to say about sharing bloodborne 2 with the other platforms, this game is precious because it is exclusive, its one of playstations best exclusives, giving it away would be a sin.
Kamen Rider Rayz
January 11, 2017, 11:50 am
The Undertaker, the Bloodborne of WWE!
Jon Coulter
January 11, 2017, 6:26 pm
However wrote this knows nothing about Bloodborne. Corrections needed to each point:
1. . The camera was fine. *Souls/*Borne has the best camera in 3rd person games. The bosses could be a little less alpha-effects crazy, but the camera itself is perfect.
2. The guns are designed for parry'ing, not for actually hurting enemies. To that end, not only are they "effective" but they are the first step in the most powerful combinations of attack in the game. Bloodborne is not a 'gun' game and it would really be a shame if they actually make the firearms strong enough to be the primary weapon.
3. Sony owns the Bloodborne IP. It isn't up to From Software to determine what platform it is on -- it is up to Sony. Given that, I highly doubt it will be cross platform (100% sure of it, in fact)
trollkiller1
January 12, 2017, 3:13 am
actually they are spot on regarding the camera...got me killed multiple times when I literally could not see what was happening
trollkiller1
January 12, 2017, 3:14 am
not if that is what ensures a bloodborne 2!
Sylentmana
January 12, 2017, 1:56 pm
Guns in the game are not meant to be a primary damage weapon. You use them to parry the monsters in order to deal a heavy blow.
Jon Coulter
January 12, 2017, 3:56 pm
Well the camera's quality is subjective, I'll give you that. But the rest of the points show a lack of understanding of the game and/or the IP. Given that this is "news" I would think the author should do a little research on those topics before making declarations related to them.
Aaron Peterson
January 13, 2017, 8:55 am
Okay I'm sorry but have you NOT solo'd every boss in the game with a +10 gatling gun? Or 2/3-shotted a player with a bone-marrow'd Evelynn? Do you even Bloodborne?
Kevin
January 20, 2017, 4:15 pm
Well, Bloodborne IP belongs to Sony, so it's very difficult to see the sequel being a multiplatform game.
Michael Pulleine
January 22, 2017, 1:51 pm
well i just use my +9 kirkhammer to solo gehrman, rom, mergo's wetnurse, micolash, and shadow of yarnham, killing shadow of yarnham being killed on my first go... git. gud.
krymzonaugu
January 24, 2017, 1:52 am
its not precious because its an exclusive. its precious because its good. watch, i guarantee you'd like it just the same if it was on xbox or pc and youre lying if you say otherwise
BetterThanWZStaff
January 28, 2017, 3:22 am
What a terrible article....i never once had a camera issue and i have 1400 hours of game play. If you lock on correctly and manually control your camera its very responsive....i HATE the guns arguement, they arent for killing people, i hate seeing people stat level 27 trying to fight ludwig and shooting him with a pistol...these same people dont even know what a parry or visercal are. Cross platform not happening, uhhhh, owned by Sony, do you even fact check? What they need is non laggy PVP so you dont get hit from 40 ft away. I wont pvp ever due to its horrible lag kills and bullet spammers. Also the dungeons are a nice touch but in BB2 id like similar side places yo explore and earn stuff but PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE VARY THE LOOKS OF EACH SECTION OF DUNGEONS or whatever they will be in BB2. I got sooooo bored going through the exact same looking areas over and over. Other than that jist build more amazing areas and boss fights...maybe balance Hunter fights so the bloody crow of cainhurst doesnt take 400 hits while 1 hit killing you in later ng+ cycles lol
Kurt Kobain
February 12, 2017, 2:32 pm
No....No sharing ...it must remain ps4 exclusive..it is the reason I buy a ps4