Blizzard teases Overwatch hero with in-game news report

Blizzard has released another small teaser for a mysterious new character to appear in multiplayer shooter Overwatch.

First teased in an official blog post earlier this week, Blizzard has released yet another image highlighting the 24th potential hero in Overwatch.

This time we see a photograph which appears to have been taken on Numbani, one of the game’s many maps, which is located in Western Africa.

Blizzard uploaded the new image to its social media accounts with the caption “[BREAKING] OR15 defense units destroyed in confrontation with unidentified attacker at Numbani airport. No civilian casualties reported.”

Related: Overwatch Heroes Guide

Chances are this “unidentified attacker” is our new hero, which many fans believe to be either Doomfist or Efi Oladele, a supremely intelligent little girl involved in robotics and artificial intelligence.

In the upper right hand corner of the image you can also see cocoons of some sort hanging from the ceiling, which may be indicative of the hero’s appearance.

Game Director Jeff Kaplan said recently that new hero “isn’t who we think it is” as an attempt to confuse fans and encourage excitement.

Watch: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Who would you like to see as the next hero in Overwatch? Let us know in the comments below.