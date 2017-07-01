Blizzard is selling this insane Overwatch statue for $450

Blizzard has revealed a brand new piece of Overwatch merchandise that’ll set you back a serious hunk of cash.

Since the launch of the game last year, Blizzard’s flagship shooter Overwatch has had an extensive roster of merchandise available to purchase through the official Blizzard Gear store. The latest addition, however, is a statue of Overwatch hero D.Va that’s both seriously awesome and ludicrously expensive.

To pick up the D.Va figurine, you’ll need to shell out an enormous $450 USD, which works out at just shy of £350 under current exchange rates. The most expensive Overwatch figuring prior to this was the Figma Tracer statuette, priced more reasonably at $70 USD (~$53).

That said, the D.Va statue is seriously cool, boasting a hand-painted design that was developed by a team of painters, sculptors, art directors, and artists from the Blizzard Animation and Overwatch Development teams.

The statue measures 48.26cm (19 inches) from floor to head, which means it’s nearly half a metre high. It also has a wide 34.29cm (13.5 inches) base.

Here’s Blizzard’s description for the new figurine:

“‘Let’s shoot for a new high score!’ South Korea is under threat by a colossal monic monstrosity. Scrambling to find suitable candidates for its armoured MEKA unit, the government turned to the nation’s professional gamers.”

It continued: “Enter reigning world champion Hana Song, a.k.a., ‘D.Va,’ a fierce competitor who plays to win at all costs and has a well-earned reputation for showing no mercy to her opponents. Seeing her new mission as a game, the global icon is ready to spring to her homeland’s defines at a moment’s notice."

Blizzard is currently limiting each customer to two statues, and promises that shipping will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

Would you pay $450 for this (admittedly awesome) Overwatch figurine? Let us know in the comments.