Blizzard hasn’t ruled out Overwatch for Nintendo Switch

Overwatch coming to Nintendo Switch is a possibility in the future, but would require Blizzard to “revisit performance” for the hero shooter.

Currently available for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Nintendo fans have shown eager anticipation regarding its release on Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be hitting the hybrid console anytime soon, according to Game Director Jeff Kaplan.

Speaking to Express Online, Kaplan said the development team would need to “revisit performance” to get the title running on Switch.

“I think the problem is, we've really targeted our min spec in a way that we would have to revisit performance and how to get on that platform.”

Related: Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Review

Kaplan also noted how it would “be difficult” to simultaneously support four platforms at once with frequent content updates and balance changes.

"Just because we're not on a platform right now, it doesn't mean we won't reconsider it in the future, so we stay aware of all these things," he explained.

Overwatch would be a perfect fit for Nintendo Switch due to its short match length and colourful art style. However, it’s worth noting whether the compromise to visual fidelity will make the version worthwhile.

First launching in May 2016 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Overwatch has been subject to critical and commercial acclaim. It even picked up our Game of the Year.

Watch: Prey Preview

Would you play Overwatch on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments