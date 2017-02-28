Blizzard continues to tease Overwatch’s upcoming hero

After weeks of rampant speculation, Blizzard has started dropping some major hints for the next hero coming to Overwatch.

Fans and critics alike have begun to believe that not one, but two new heroes will be introduced in the near future as a part of the unfolding events in Numbani. These being Doomfist and Efi Oladele's robotic creation, both of which have been teased lately.

The aforementioned map was recently updated on the PTR servers to reflect a news report posted on Blizzard’s social media accounts last week.

Doomfist’s gauntlet is also missing from the map’s payload, with the glass suddenly shattered. This has been present in the game since it launched in May 2016, so Blizzard has been planning this for a while.

Blizzard has also released a piece of artwork that appears to have been written by Efi Oladele herself. The to-do list feature a number of different objects, including a Tobelstein Reactor, the very same technology used to power Zarya’s weapon.

The accompanying tweet reads: "Genius grant recipient and Numbani local Efi Oladele posts curious image on her holovid channel, declaring: 'Time to get to work!'

Past heroes and substantial updates were normally introduced on a Tuesday. So, if something is going to happen, you might want to keep an eye on Battlenet this evening.

Who do you want to see as the next hero in Overwatch? Let us know in the comments below.