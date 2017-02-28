Blaster Master Zero is the first title to debut on both Nintendo Switch and 3DS

Nintendo has announced a mountain of new indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch, including the likes of Stardew Valley, Overcooked and Terraria.

Blaster Master Zero is one such game, launching simultaneously for Nintendo Switch and 3DS on March 9. This suggests that the platforms may share a library of games in the future, particularly on the Nintendo eShop.

In addition to Blaster Master Zero, Nintendo also announced dozens of indie titles during its Nindies Presentation earlier this afternoon.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games 2017

One of our top announcements is the porting of Stardew Valley to Switch. It’s absolutely perfect for Nintendo’s new console, and will also see the debut of multiplayer later this year.

Other big hitters include Shovel Knight, Rogue Trooper Redux, Runner 3 and Yooka-Laylee. Nintendo has helpfully compiled all of the announced titles into a single tweet, which you can check out below.

The indie support shown on Nintendo Switch already blows the Wii U’s offerings out of the water, showcasing a variety of titles that do a great job of showing how versatile the Switch could be.

Watch: Nintendo Switch Unboxing

What Nintendo Switch titles are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments.