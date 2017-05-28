Blade Runner 2049: Trailers, release date, cast, plot and more

Later this year, Blade Runner finally gets its sequel in the shape of Blade Runner 2049. Here’s everything you need to know, including the Blade Runner 2049 release date, cast, plot, and trailers.

Blade Runner 2049 Plot: What is the storyline for Blade Runner sequel?

The Blade Runner film franchise is actually based on a science fiction novel called ‘Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?’. Written by Philip K. Dick and first published in 1968, the story is set in a dystopian world where the Earth is suffering from the fallout of a massive nuclear war. The protagonist is Rick Deckard, a bounty hunter on the San Francisco police force who’s tasked with retiring (read: killing) androids.

The book was adapted into a 1982 feature film by Ridley Scott, with Harrison Ford starring in the role of Deckard. In the Blade Runner movie, the setting is post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, but Deckard’s job as a ‘blade runner' remains largely the same.

In Blade Runner 2049, the story focuses on a new blade runner called Officer K, who is played by Ryan Gosling. The events in the movie take place 30 years after Rick Deckard disappeared, and follows Officer K as he discovers a dark secret that threatens humanity.

Here’s who’s working on the project:

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Producers: Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Bud Yorkin, Cynthia Yorkin

Production Company: Alcon Entertainment, Thunderbird Entertainment, Scott Free Productions

Distributor: Warner Bros Pictures, Columbia Pictures

Screenplay: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford

CInematography: Roger Deakins

Editing: Joe Walker

Blade Runner 2049 Release Date: When does Blade Runner 2049 release in UK?

Blade Runner 2049 will be released in cinemas in both the UK and USA on October 6, 2017.

Alcon Entertainment has partnered with Facebook’s Oculus VR to distribute a VR version of the movie to launch alongside the October theatrical release. The Blade Runner 2049 movie will also be available in IMAX theatres.

Blade Runner 2049 Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford and more

One of the most exciting Blade Runner 2049 announcements was that Harrison Ford would be reprising his role as Rick Deckard, now a former Blade Runner who disappeared three decades ago.

Here’s the main cast list:

Ryan Gosling (The Notebook, La La Land)

(The Notebook, La La Land) Harrison Ford (Blade Runner, Star Wars, Indiana Jones)

(Blade Runner, Star Wars, Indiana Jones) Ana de Armas (Knock Knock, War Dogs)

(Knock Knock, War Dogs) Mackenzie Davis (Black Mirror, The Martian)

(Black Mirror, The Martian) Sylvia Hoeks (Duska, The Best Offer)

(Duska, The Best Offer) Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Line of Duty)

(The Walking Dead, Line of Duty) Carla Juri (Wetlands, FInsterworld)

(Wetlands, FInsterworld) Robin Wright (House of Cards, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Forrest Gump)

(House of Cards, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Forrest Gump) Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre)

(Guardians of the Galaxy, Spectre) Jared Leto (Fight Club, Suicide Squad)

(Fight Club, Suicide Squad) Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Miami Vice)

(Battlestar Galactica, Miami Vice) Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Eye in the Sky)

(Captain Phillips, Eye in the Sky) Hiam Abbass (The Visitor, Exodus: Gods and Kings)

(The Visitor, Exodus: Gods and Kings) David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, Prisoners)

Blade Runner 2049 Trailer: All the teasers and trailers

Here’s the official teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049:

And here’s the first official trailer:

Blade Runner 2049 Images: Official press shots from the movie

Here are a selection of official images from the Blade Runner 2049 movie:

What are you hoping to see from Blade Runner 2049? Let us know in the comments.