BlackBerry Mercury teased in Twitter video before next month’s launch

The upcoming BlackBerry Mercury smartphone has been teased on Twitter yet again, just one month before its big unveiling.

Last month, TCL announced that it was launching the BlackBerry Mercury, thanks to a new licensing agreement with the Canadian phone maker. Now TCL President Steve Cistulli has teased a short video of the new phone to generate some hype before the handset’s February launch:

The teaser also confirms the date and location of the final reveal: February 25 in Barcelona, during MWC 2017 – the city’s annual technology tradeshow.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Mercury, of course. Cistulli already tweeted a separate teaser on Twitter earlier this month:

That’s not to mention the secret behind-closer-doors unveiling that the BlackBerry Mercury was subject to at CES. TCL showcased the new phone to select press as the annual Las Vegas tech convention, revealing it as the last smartphone BlackBerry would ever design – the company killed its own phone business late last year. From now on, TCL will manage the process entirely.

Unfortunately, despite the early unveiling, we’re still in the dark about plenty of BlackBerry Mercury details. We know it features a QWERTY keyboard, and we know it runs on Android Nougat, but information is thin on the ground. The good news is that we don’t have long to wait to find out more.

What do you think of the BlackBerry Mercury? Let us know in the comments.