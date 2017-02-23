This year, Samsung is tipped to be doing away with the Edge branding for the larger of its new flagship handsets, instead launching what are said to be called the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+.

The change is likely due to the fact that both the standard-sized device and the larger iteration have dual curved-edge screens, making the 'Edge' branding on one phone slightly misleading.

All of which means we've got the usual standard and larger models to look forward too, and we may have just found out a load of details about the latter.

The S8 has already been subjected to leak upon leak, but now Venture Beat's Evan Blass has provided us all with what looks to be the spec sheet for the upcoming S8+.

Following a leak which appeared to show the branding for the Plus model, Blass has now seemingly revealed the phone will come with a 6.2-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

That's the same amount of megapixels as the camera on last year's Galaxy S7, though we're sure Sammy has introduced some significant upgrades to the shooter in other areas. The front-facing camera is listed as an 8-megapixel setup.

That 6.2-inch display is said to be a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED offering, while the iris scanner from the ill-fated Note 7 looks to have been moved across to the Galaxy S series this time around.

Other specs listed include the same IP68 waterproofing as the S7, 64GB internal storage with the option of adding a Micro SD card, wireless charging, and support for Samsung Pay.

Last on the list is a pair of earphones which have apparently been tuned by AKG, which should make for some nicely-balanced buds.

Blass has a good track record when it comes to leaks, but regardless, you should use caution when it comes to believing this latest 'leak'. There's no way to verify the information until Samsung officially unveils the phone.

The company today also made official its new Exynos 9 Series 8895 chip, which will likely feature in the Galaxy S8 (some regions will probably be getting Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835 instead).

Samsung's latest processor chipset is the first to be built on the 10-nanometre FinFET process technology, and has been confirmed as going into mass production.

"In addition to being built on the most advanced 10nm FinFET process technology, the new Exynos 9 Series 8895 incorporates Samsung's cutting-edge technologies including a second-generation custom CPU, gigabit LTE modem, and more," said Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

"With industry leading technologies like VPU, the Exynos 8895 will drive the innovation of next generation smartphones, VR headsets, and automotive infotainment system,"

Unfortunately, the South Korean firm did not confirm whether the processor will indeed be used in the upcoming Galaxy S8, which is likely to launch at the end of March or in mid-April.

Samsung will be at MWC this year, which kicks off on February 26, and although we won't be seeing the new phone launched at the event in Barcelona, the company has promised to reveal a launch date, so stay tuned.

