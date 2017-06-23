After a surprise announcement of Beyond Good and Evil 2 at E3 2017, Ubisoft has released an early gameplay tech demo for the project.

Helmed by creative director Michel Ancel, the 14 minute video aims to showcase Beyond Good and Evil 2’s technical elements while also providing a glimpse at how it will play.

Running on a new engine known as Voyager, Ancel begins by guiding us through a large spaceship, which will presumably act as the player’s base.

We are then introduced to the truly massive world Beyond Good and Evil 2 takes place in, which could even give No Man’s Sky a run for its money.

Brought to life by a series of stunning environments and a dynamic weather system based on each planet’s location in space, Ubisoft is creating something truly ambitious here.

'That was one of the big features we wanted to make sure we had before showing the game to the public, to everybody,' Ancel explains in the video. 'We wanted to make sure that the technology was working and this big ambitious game was feasible.'

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is clearly still in the early stages of production and potentially years away from release. That being said, it’s exciting to see the development team being so open about the creative process.

Are you excited for Beyond Good and Evil 2? Let us know in the comments.