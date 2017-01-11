Between AirPods and Beats, Apple now owns the wireless headphones market

Apple’s AirPods have already captured an astonishing 26% of the wireless headphones market, according to new research published on Wednesday.

According to Slice Intelligence (via AppleInsider), the £159 cable-free buds have accounted for a quarter of all wireless headphones sold since they became available last month.

The research also claimed Apple-owned Beats racked up 15.49 per cent of the trade in that time, giving Cupertino over 41% of the market overall.

Prior to the belated launch of AirPods, Beats had 24.1% of the market, according to the figures, so there is evidence the W1-enabled buds have cannibalised Apple’s other business somewhat.

Meanwhile, there has been significant loss of market share for the likes of Bose, Jaybird and Plantronics during the last month. That, of course, is likely to even out once the initial rush to snap up Apple’s AirPods has died off.

Interestingly, according to the data compiled from e-receipts, headphone sales on the day AirPods eventually arrived were the highest of 2016. They eclipsed Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day.

The figures published this week appear to justify Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 range.

While not alone in ditching the century-old technology for a wireless or adapter driven solution, Apple’s profile means it took the brunt of the criticism.

If that criticism hurt Apple in any way, the company is likely wiping those tears away with $100 bills right now.

