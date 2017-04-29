Bethesda teases two new games for E3 2017 – but what are they?

Bethesda has teased two new game reveals for this year’s E3 gaming convention.

Hype season for E3 2017 is in full swing, and that’s mainly because big games firms are now dropping major hints about what they’ll showcase at the Los Angeles convention. Bethesda is no exception, although the studio’s own E3 tease is seriously tantalising.

The press invitation sent by Bethesda contains a cartoon image of a theme park described as ‘Bethesdaland’. Check it out:

The park is split into a bunch of different zones based on various Bethesda games, including:

Fallout

Doom

Elder Scrolls

Quake

Dishonored

Prey

The eagle-eyed amongst will have noticed that two of the zones are listed as “under construction” and “coming soon”, suggesting that Bethesda has two new games – or possibly even two new IPs – in the works:

This has, of course, led to rampant speculation from fans about exactly what Bethesda has in store. Most believe that one of the games will be a new Wolfenstein title, as rumours surrounding such a launch have been circulating for around a year. There’s also lots of support for the idea that the second game will be The Evil Within 2, since that franchise is also missing from the Bethesdaland artwork.

There’s also been lots of speculation around a secretive project called ‘Starfield’, which has been leaked a number of times – including though trademark filings. It’s expected that this game will be a major release, rivalling the scale of Fallout 4 or Elder Scrolls: Skyrim. However, it’s not clear how far along this project is, so it’s too soon to say whether we’ll see anything like this at E3 2017.

The Bethesda E3 Showcase takes place on June 11, 2017 – gates open at 6.30pm local time.

What would you like to see from Bethesda at E3 2017? Let us know in the comments.